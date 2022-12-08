Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 6,572 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,021,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,334 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,681,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,915,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,285,000 after acquiring an additional 393,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,073,834 shares in the company, valued at $154,805,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

