Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Guggenheim cut their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.