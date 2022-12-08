Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 95,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 24.9% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in XPO Logistics by 1,181.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.48.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

