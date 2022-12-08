Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 5,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Blink Charging Price Performance
Shares of BLNK stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
