Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,760,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4,640.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 502,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after buying an additional 491,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,944,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,639,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.