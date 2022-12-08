Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in APA by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in APA by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 89,150 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in APA by 3,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in APA by 1,802.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

