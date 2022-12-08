Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $270,000 Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARI. CWM LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 53.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,917.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.02, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.55. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

