Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 234.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 815.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

