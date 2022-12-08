Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIE opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.