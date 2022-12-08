Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $236,000 in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 133,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 121,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on BSM. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.75%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

