Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $248,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SUSC stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

