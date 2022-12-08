Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $248,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
SUSC stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.