Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 127.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,036.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total transaction of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040 over the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $518.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.32 and its 200 day moving average is $478.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

