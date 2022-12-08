Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 82,597 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 923.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

