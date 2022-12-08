Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 243,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

CQQQ stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

