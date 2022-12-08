Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 186,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 21.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 23.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

BSTZ opened at $16.81 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.71%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

