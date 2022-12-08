Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Separately, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,652,000.
Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:REVS opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (REVS)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.