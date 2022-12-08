Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,652,000.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REVS opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.