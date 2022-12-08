Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93.

