Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,955,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $10,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

HALO stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,250 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

