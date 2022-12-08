Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 228,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

