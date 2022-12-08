Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 10,938 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.3 %

PAA opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

