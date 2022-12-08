Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 12,225 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Acquisition Corp. VI

In other news, insider Cfac Holdings Vi, Llc bought 1,159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,159,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

NASDAQ CFVI opened at $7.89 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

