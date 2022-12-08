Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 7,770 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.26%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

