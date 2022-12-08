Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases Shares of 5,448 Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $332,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSST stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.