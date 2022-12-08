Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

