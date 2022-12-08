Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 66.70%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.