Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 96.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 406,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 199,754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 579.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 263,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MCR opened at $6.66 on Thursday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

