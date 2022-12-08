Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $81,277,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 18.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 179,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

AEIS stock opened at $89.89 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

