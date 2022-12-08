Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on U. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE U opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $157.48.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,434,524. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

