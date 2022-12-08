Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 167 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

