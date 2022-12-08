Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 17,908 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,908 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CPNG opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPNG. CLSA cut Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,600,000 shares of company stock worth $677,132,835 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

