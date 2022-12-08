Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 23,662 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,662 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.