Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,448 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3,438.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 410.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,625. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

