Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,335 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.