Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,520 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,143.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 250,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAVE. Melius began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

