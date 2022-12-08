Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $233,000 Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB stock opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

