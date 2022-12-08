Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 33.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,683,000 after buying an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 91.1% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

