Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Middlesex Water by 196.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Middlesex Water by 3.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 23.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $202,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at $310,417.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.59. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

