Cetera Investment Advisers Has $37,000 Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 730.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 289,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 254,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.24. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

