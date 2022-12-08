CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($110.53) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWC. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($108.42) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €92.70 ($97.58) on Wednesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €69.90 ($73.58) and a 1-year high of €131.40 ($138.32). The business has a 50-day moving average of €83.02 and a 200-day moving average of €82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $666.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

