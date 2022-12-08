Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Down to $95.68

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.68, but opened at $93.03. Chase shares last traded at $94.50, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCF. TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.
Chase Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.63.
Chase Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 819,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chase by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chase by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 207,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
