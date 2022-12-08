China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $29.15

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.15, but opened at $30.03. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 136 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

About China Southern Airlines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,744,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.