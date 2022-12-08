China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $29.15

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.15, but opened at $30.03. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 136 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
China Southern Airlines Trading Up 3.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.97.
About China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
