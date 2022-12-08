Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $80.70 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

