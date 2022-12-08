Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,159,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,910 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $52,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 5,312.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 236.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Ciena by 49.4% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,814,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,439.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,208 shares of company stock worth $1,638,731. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

