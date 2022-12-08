Clearstead Trust LLC Buys 38,178 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,921.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,780.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,019,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $177.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

