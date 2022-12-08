Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.60. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 9,361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,290,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 2,266,678 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 109,973 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

