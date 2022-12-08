Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Conn’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CONN opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $188.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.36. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $25.93.
About Conn’s
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.
