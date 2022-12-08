Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $188.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.36. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Conn’s by 239.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 68.2% during the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Conn’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 150,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 32.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

