Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.13.
Couchbase Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:BASE opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $580.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.60. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $30.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Couchbase (BASE)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.