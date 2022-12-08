Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.13.

Couchbase Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $580.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.60. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $30.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

