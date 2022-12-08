Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BASE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of BASE opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares during the period. EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 411,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 206,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% in the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 288,981 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

