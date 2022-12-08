Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Couchbase Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of BASE opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $580.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

