Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after buying an additional 339,694 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its position in Couchbase by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 411,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 206,022 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Couchbase by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP grew its position in Couchbase by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 288,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.